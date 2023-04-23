Chelsea looking to hijack Arsenal’s move for Premier League teenager

Chelsea could hijack Arsenal’s move for another player as the Blues target Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Arsenal has been keen on the former Manchester City teenager’s signature for the last few months.

The Gunners want a new midfielder and believe Lavia has what it takes to be their man, but they are not alone.

With Southampton likely to be relegated, the midfielder might be on the move in the summer and Arsenal will push hard to add him to their group.

However, Football Insider reveals Chelsea is now in the running and the Blues are close to adding him to their squad as soon as possible.

They beat Arsenal to sign Mykhailo Mudryk at the start of the year and could do the same with Lavia.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chelsea has been on a spending spree and bolstering their squad with top-quality young players, so their interest in Lavia is most likely very genuine.

The Blues have the money, but we might offer him Champions League football next season, which could play a significant role in his decision.

At 19, the Belgian is already a top-class player and could get even better if he joins us and work with Mikel Arteta.

