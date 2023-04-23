Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Chelsea looking to hijack Arsenal’s move for Premier League teenager

Chelsea could hijack Arsenal’s move for another player as the Blues target Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Arsenal has been keen on the former Manchester City teenager’s signature for the last few months.

The Gunners want a new midfielder and believe Lavia has what it takes to be their man, but they are not alone.

With Southampton likely to be relegated, the midfielder might be on the move in the summer and Arsenal will push hard to add him to their group.

However, Football Insider reveals Chelsea is now in the running and the Blues are close to adding him to their squad as soon as possible.

They beat Arsenal to sign Mykhailo Mudryk at the start of the year and could do the same with Lavia.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chelsea has been on a spending spree and bolstering their squad with top-quality young players, so their interest in Lavia is most likely very genuine.

The Blues have the money, but we might offer him Champions League football next season, which could play a significant role in his decision.

At 19, the Belgian is already a top-class player and could get even better if he joins us and work with Mikel Arteta.

Arteta proud of our comeback after Arsenal 3-3 Southampton

More Stories / Latest News
Agbonlahor suggests Arsenal man is not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans
Analysis of how and why Arsenal can beat Man City at the Etihad
Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Wolfsburg in UWCL clash – McCabe captain

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

Posted by

Tags Roméo Lavia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs