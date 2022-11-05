Chelsea lose another big name player ahead of Arsenal clash

Tomorrow brings a couple of very important games in the race for the Premier League title, when Tottenham (5 points behind us) play Liverpool and Arsenal travel to Chelsea, who are 8 points behind the Gunners.

Chelsea have the advantage of an extra days rest, having beaten Salzburg on Wednesday, but Arsenal had the luxury of resting most of their first-teamers in Thursday clash with Zurich.

In midweek, Arsenal had a big worry with Tomiyasu, despite him only playing 15 minutes as a sub, but Chelsea sustained a much worse injury to Ben Chillwell who was helped off the pitch in the closing minutes.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter did not sound too hopefull that the defender will be playing again for a long time. He told the Chelsea FC site: ‘Ben is going to go for a scan later this afternoon so we will find out how he is then with an update tomorrow,’

‘He feels okay but is obviously aware of the injury and we need to let the swelling settle down and hence the delay with the scan. We’ll know more after that.

‘I wouldn’t say he fears the worst but we all saw the nature of the injury. I can’t say it looks positive but until we get the scan it’s difficult to say.’

So it looks like Chillwell will be joining Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka and N’Golo Kante on the teatment table, and Potter will also be expected to continue rotation after Wednesday’s win.

He amusingly pointed out it’s the same for everyone. He concluded: “The fact that we’ve all been playing so much, it’s almost like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic to a certain extent, it’s just not that big a deal,”

Well, it will be interesting to see who Potter will field against us, but I am very confident of seeing a very strong Arsenal team out there on Sunday.