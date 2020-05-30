Chelsea make Arsenal target their priority if they can’t sign Sancho

Chelsea will turn their attention to Arsenal target Samuel Chukwueze if they fail to land Jadon Sancho, reports Goal.

The Blues are desperate to land a winger this summer and Sancho is their top target. However, they will be battling with Manchester United to bring the former Manchester City teenager back to the Premier League.

The report from Goal.com claims that the Blues have a Plan B should they miss out on signing Sancho and that is Chukwueze.

The young Nigerian has been one of the most important players at Villarreal over the past two seasons, but the Spaniards would let him leave if a team meets their asking price.

Chukwueze has become an Arsenal target since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager, and the Gunners have reportedly been using Santi Cazorla to scout the pacey winger.

Arteta is expected to be overhauling his team in the summer and he has shown that he would give more chances to young players.

This makes Chukwueze an ideal fit for the former Manchester City assistant manager.

The winger would be available for around £45 million. However, with the impact of the coronavirus affecting how teams spend money, Arsenal could negotiate a lower fee with Villarreal.