Chelsea makes Aubameyang a target as they see him as their new Didier Drogba

Chelsea has made Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a transfer target as Frank Lampard looks to sign his “Didier Drogba”

Aubameyang has stalled on signing a new Arsenal deal so far with the Gunners struggling to get their captain to sign on the dotted line.

When this campaign ends, Arsenal will try to get him on a new contract, but if they fail, they will sell him off to avoid losing him on a free.

Several clubs have been linked with a move for the former Borussia Dortmund man and Chelsea has become the latest side to show an interest.

Reports from ESPN claim that the Blues are interested in signing the forward as Frank Lampard looks to add more goals and experience to his attack.

The former Chelsea player played alongside Drogba and he knows how pivotal a lethal goal scorer is to their success.

Lampard is targeting Lyon’s Mousa Dembele and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner. However, should the move for both players fail to materialise, he will make a move for Aubameyang, so claims the report.

Aubameyang insists that he is happy at the Emirates, but his refusal to commit to a new deal signals to the fans that his heart isn’t in playing for them.

Arsenal might also struggle to meet his demands if he asks for a salary they deem too exorbitant.