Chelsea makes plans to beat Arsenal to sign Ivan Toney this month

Chelsea and Arsenal have been closely monitoring Ivan Toney throughout the current season, recognising the need for strikers who can contribute more goals to their respective teams. Although Toney was suspended and missed the entire first half of the season, he is expected to return to action for Brentford in the coming year.

Ivan Toney has made a significant impact as one of the top strikers in the Premier League since Brentford’s promotion to the top flight. Both Arsenal and Chelsea view him as a suitable addition to their squads, and they are prepared to compete head-to-head for his signature.

Arsenal may face challenges in making a big-money purchase this month due to Financial Fair Play concerns, potentially affecting their pursuit of Toney. However, Chelsea, despite also having FFP concerns, is reportedly willing to offload some players to raise funds for the transfer. The Independent suggests that Chelsea aims to secure Toney’s signing in the current transfer window, anticipating stronger competition from Arsenal in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney is a wanted man now, and delaying our approach until the end of the season could be dangerous.

We must act fast and ensure we get our man this month before Chelsea gets their hands on him.

