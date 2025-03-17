Chelsea makes Raheem Sterling plans as he struggles at Arsenal

Raheem Sterling is spending this season on loan at Arsenal from Chelsea, but it has not been the most successful period for the Englishman.

Sterling has enjoyed a notable career, having played for several of England’s top clubs. His move to Arsenal was seen as an opportunity to make an impact and revive his form. Mikel Arteta was keen on bringing the forward to the Emirates, believing he could rediscover his best performances under his guidance.

However, that has not been the case. While Sterling has had some promising performances, he has largely struggled to meet expectations. His contributions have been inconsistent, and despite flashes of quality, he has been unable to maintain a high level of performance throughout the campaign.

The Englishman remains confident in his ability and insists he still has much to offer the team at the Emirates. Given his determination to prove himself, he would likely be open to staying beyond his loan spell. However, his future remains uncertain, as Arsenal will need to assess whether he fits into their long-term plans.

At Chelsea, Sterling is no longer considered a key figure, and his role at Stamford Bridge appears to be diminishing. Given this situation, a loan move might have seemed like a viable option for all parties involved. However, Chelsea have now taken a different approach regarding his future.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea intend to sell Sterling and are not interested in another loan agreement. Their focus is reportedly on securing a permanent transfer rather than allowing the player to leave on another temporary deal.

With Chelsea looking to offload him permanently, Arsenal must decide whether they see Sterling as a valuable long-term asset. Based on his performances this season, it seems unlikely that Arsenal would pursue a permanent deal. While he has had moments of quality, they have not been enough to warrant a long-term commitment.

As things stand, unless his form improves significantly in the remaining months of the season, Sterling may need to seek opportunities elsewhere once his loan spell comes to an end.