Chelsea, Man City & Villa in Women’s Conti Cup semi-finals but reigning champs Arsenal delayed

Arsenal Women were supposed to play London City Lionesses last night, 7th February, but the match was delayed due to a water-logged pitch. The teams were to compete in the Women’s Conti Cup Quarter-finals, but the date & time will have to be rearranged.

Defending champions Arsenal Women will have to wait for their turn to fight for their spot in the group of semi-finalists.

All other Conti Cup quarter-final matches took place as planned, on 7th February, with the results as follows:

Chelsea 5-0 Sunderland

Chelsea, who Arsenal beat 3-1 in the Conti Cup Final 2023, have secured their place in the semi-finals. The Blues thrashed Championship side Sunderland 5-0, at Kingsmeadow. The Black Cats only made it to the quarter-finals when their 7-0 loss to Aston Villa in Group A, was switched to a home win because Villa fielded an ineligible player. The ineligible player was ex-Arsenal defender Noelle Maritz, who had already competed in Conti Cup games for Arsenal this season, so was not able to play for Villa in the same competition.

Tottenham 0-1 Man City

Man City dominated proceedings and got the result they needed. Tottenham had no shots, never mind shots on target. Spurs basically set into a low-block in the second-half to keep more City attempts on goal out.

Brighton 1-1 Aston Villa

The game went into extra-time then to a penalty shootout, as the full-time score remained at 1-1, despite lots of chances at both ends of the field. Brighton, however, failed to convert any of their spot kicks, resulting in Villa booking their spot at the semi-finals.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Aston Villa and the winner of Arsenal’s game against second-tier London City Lionesses are in the final four. Everyone will find out their Conti Cup semi-final opponents in Friday’s draw, which takes place live on Sportsday on the BBC News channel (18:30 GMT).

Next up for our Gunners is Manchester City, at Meadow Park, on Sunday 11th February, kick-off 12:30 PM UK. Another MUST WIN for Arsenal Women, as the teams will be vying for a place in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals.

As soon as details are announced for London City Lionesses v Arsenal Women, we will communicate them. Hopefully soon, before we have a raft of Gunners going to play in the Conacaf Women’s Gold Cup..

How are you feeling Gooners? Excited for Sunday’s game?

Michelle Maxwell

