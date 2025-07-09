Chelsea manager responds to rumours of Arsenal’s interest in Madueke

Noni Madueke remains a Chelsea player, but for how much longer is difficult to say. In recent weeks, Arsenal have made him a target for this transfer window, with the Gunners reportedly negotiating a long-term deal with him.

Chelsea are never short of new signings and have strengthened their squad with several quality attacking players this summer. This has increased competition for playing time, and Madueke is already feeling the effects.

The winger is aware that his minutes on the pitch may be reduced if he stays at Stamford Bridge, and he is now considering a move away from the club. While the Blues are not actively looking to push him out, they would not stand in his way either. Enzo Maresca continues to insist that the player remains part of his plans.

Competition for Places Intensifies

Madueke’s primary concern is maintaining regular game time, something he might find more achievable at Arsenal than at Chelsea. The situation puts the player at a crossroads, with his future potentially influenced by the opportunity to play more consistently elsewhere.

After Chelsea’s win over Fluminense to reach the Club World Cup final, Maresca was asked about the transfer rumours and said via Goal:

“[We had] the same noise before the Palmeiras game, and we gave him half an hour and he was very good. I don’t have any doubts that if we need Noni, he will help us. I can understand when there is noise around you, it is difficult to deal with that.”

Chelsea May Respect Madueke’s Decision

If Madueke decides to leave Stamford Bridge, Chelsea is unlikely to prevent the move. Although he is still considered part of the squad, the club are expected to honour his decision should he choose to seek more opportunities elsewhere. With interest from Arsenal ongoing, a move could still materialise before the end of the window, depending on how the situation evolves.

