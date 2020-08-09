Chelsea ‘may regret’ Willian snub as Arsenal close on signing

Former England international Kevin Phillips has claimed that Chelsea may regret the decision not to give winger Willian a three-year deal, with Arsenal set to reap the benefits.

The Brazilian is enjoying his 32nd birthday today, and made it very clear that he wanted to stay at Stamford Bridge, but his priority was to sign a three-year contract at this stage in his career.

Chelsea refused his request, and instead continued to try and thrash out a two-year deal, which appears to have played into Arsenal’s hands, with a deal supposedly extremely close.

Phillips has now warned Chelsea that they may live to regret that decision.

“They may regret not handing Willian a three-year deal,” he told Football Insider.

“It is no surprise that he is close to joining Arsenal, it is just down the road and he obviously loves living in London.

“There is signs at Arsenal that they are moving in the right direction and the signing of Willian will improve them but only if Aubameyang stays. If they lose him it would be a huge blow.

“When you look at the history of the players that Chelsea have let go, some of them have gone on to enjoy great success and there is every chance that happens with Willian.

“But he has had a long stint at Chelsea and been a class player for them and perhaps it is now the time for him to move on. He looks just as fit as he ever did. I look forward to watching him in an Arsenal shirt next year.”

Willian has enjoyed one of his most consistent campaigns, scoring nine goals and adding seven assists this term, and most definitely does not look like a player who is ready to hang up his boots.

Our side is already looking to have a positive season next term, with Mikel Arteta bringing major motivation to the squad, and with a few more key signings you wouldn’t be shocked to see us finish inside the top-four next term, and possibly even add to our collection of trophies.

Will Chelsea regret allowing Willian to leave and join Arsenal?

Patrick