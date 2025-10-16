Chelsea may rue selling Noni Madueke as Alan Smith questions their decision

Former Arsenal and Leicester City striker Alan Smith has claimed that Chelsea may be regretting their decision to sell Noni Madueke to Arsenal last summer – only days after Pat Nevin said something very simlar. The Blues once again did business with the Gunners when they agreed to part ways with the right winger for a reported £52 million, a sizeable portion of Arsenal’s summer budget.

His signing was initially met with scepticism from sections of the Arsenal fanbase, but his performances before picking up an injury went some way to silencing those doubts. Although he has not yet fully justified his hefty price tag, his early displays hinted that he was on the right track and capable of becoming an important player under Mikel Arteta.

Chelsea’s questionable replacement

Chelsea replaced Madueke with Jamie Gittens, a player Arsenal were also linked with during the window. However, the former Borussia Dortmund man has struggled to impress at Stamford Bridge this season. Compared to Madueke, who has already shown flashes of brilliance in an Arsenal shirt, Gittens has endured an underwhelming start to life in London.

Speaking to Metro, Alan Smith suggested Chelsea could be regretting their transfer decision. He said: “Who knows how Chelsea feel when it comes to these comings and goings. Jamie Gittens hasn’t been an upgrade though, he’s just been disappearing up blind alleys, and we’ve not seen the best form from him yet.

“That was a strange move (selling Madueke and signing Gittens). It felt unusual at the time, and it looks even more out of place now. But that’s Chelsea at the moment, isn’t it?”

Madueke’s absence felt at Arsenal

Noni Madueke is currently sidelined with a knee injury and is not expected to return until November. He sustained the injury in the 1-1 draw against Manchester City last month, at a time when he was excelling for both club and country. As Bukayo Saka’s only natural replacement in the squad, the Gunners will be eager to have him back as soon as possible.

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…