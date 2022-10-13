Chelsea monitoring Arsenal’s bid to tie key man to a new deal

Gabriel Martinelli has matured into a leading marksman at Arsenal this season and that is one reason we are thriving.

Having had to wait to become a key player under Mikel Arteta, he is now one of the first names on the team sheet.

Arsenal will want to build their team around him, and he is showing he is worth such a prestigious position.

But his contract expires in 2024 and his current earnings do not reflect his recent standings on the team.

The Gunners know this and they are working hard to ensure he makes more money on his next deal.

It remains unclear if their offer would be good enough for the Brazilian and a rival is circling.

Christian Falk of Bild reveals Chelsea has an interest in the attacker and they are monitoring his contract talks with the Gunners.

The Blues have been investing in exciting new players recently, and Martinelli is on their radar as well.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The position we are in at the moment makes us more likely to keep Martinelli than lose him.

That does not mean we should be complacent in talks to keep him. We must be prepared to offer him an amount that reflects his status on the team now.

