Chelsea move ahead of Arsenal in race to sign experienced forward

Arsenal has continued to lag in the races for their transfer targets and a recent report from Italy isn’t a positive one.

The Gunners have been looking to sign Napoli’s Dries Mertens for some time now, but they haven’t made their move for the Belgian ace just yet.

The Belgian will be out of contract at the end of this campaign and teams that are serious about signing him on a free transfer can start talking to him now, and that is exactly what Chelsea has done.

Reports from Italy via Teamtalk claims that the Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has spoken to the Belgian as he looks to convince him to move to Stamford Bridge.

Although he is over 30 years of age, Mertens remains one of Europe’s best attackers and his experience playing as a winger earlier in his career makes him the ideal attacker for many teams.

With the Gunners expecting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave, Mikel Arteta has made Mertens a target to help soften the blow of losing the club’s top scorer claims the same report.

The Gunners still have the chance to convince him to join them, however they will have to offer him a package more attractive than what Chelsea are likely to offer him.