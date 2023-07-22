Chelsea moves ahead of Arsenal in the race for Ajax star

Arsenal has fallen behind in the race to sign Mohamed Kudus from Ajax, with Chelsea now leading the pursuit for the midfielder.

Kudus has garnered interest from various Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, following his impressive performances at the last World Cup.

However, Arsenal currently faces financial constraints and needs to make player sales before they can make a move for Kudus in this transfer window. This has given Chelsea an opportunity to potentially secure his signature before the transfer window closes.

According to a report from Football London, Chelsea is eager to bolster their midfield options, and manager Mauricio Pochettino has specifically asked the club to pursue Kudus.

The talented midfielder is seen as a player who can thrive in the English football environment, making him an attractive target for Chelsea. If Arsenal cannot make significant progress in the race for Kudus, Chelsea could potentially secure the player’s services in the coming days.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kudus is a player who could help us improve our options at the Emirates, but we cannot add him to the present group if no one leaves.

We must accept that he might turn out for Chelsea, but we have a strong enough squad to compete in domestic and international competitions next season.

