Chelsea named as Arsenal’s main competitor for the signature of Brazilian star

Arsenal is reportedly battling Chelsea for the signature of Lille defender, Gabriel Magalhaes according to the latest transfer gossip.

The Brazilian is well-admired in the Premier League and he looks set to move to the English top-flight when this campaign ends.

He has been at Lille over the past two seasons and his stock rose this season after he starred for them in both the Champions League and the French top flight.

The player was reportedly close to sealing a move to the Premier League with Everton, but the Sun has claimed that he hasn’t decided yet and that Chelsea and Arsenal are two of his major suitors.

Mikel Arteta wants a new defender in the summer as he targets a top-four finish next season.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move for Premier League veterans like Dejan Lovren and Chris Smalling, but it seems he would rather manage younger players that will be open to learning new things.

The same report also points out that one Arsenal target seems to be off their radar after it emerged that Dayot Upamecano has decided to remain in Germany by signing for Bayern Munich.

This should force Arsenal to become more serious about Gabriel, who the report claims visited Everton and has spoken to Carlo Ancelotti as well.