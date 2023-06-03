Chelsea now has a huge advantage over Arsenal in the race for Caicedo

Chelsea’s interest in Moises Caicedo could potentially give them an advantage over Arsenal in the race to sign the Ecuadorian midfielder at the end of the season.

During the January transfer window, Arsenal had multiple bids for Caicedo rejected by Brighton & Hove Albion. They are expected to revive their pursuit of the player now that the season has concluded and they are making plans for the upcoming campaign.

However, Chelsea has also maintained an interest in Caicedo and now finds themselves in a strong position to compete with Arsenal for his signature. According to The Guardian, Brighton is interested in signing Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill following his impressive loan spell with them last season. Chelsea could potentially use Colwill as a bargaining chip in their efforts to convince Brighton to sell Caicedo to them instead of Arsenal.

The competition between the two London clubs for Caicedo’s services suggests that his future destination remains uncertain, and it will ultimately depend on the negotiations between the clubs involved and the player’s own preferences.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chelsea seems to have a good advantage over us, but the final decision will be down to the midfielder.

Caicedo might insist he wants to join a club that plays in the Champions League and the Blues cannot offer that to him right now.

We can, and it could make us his preferred suitor when both clubs table an offer for his signature.

