Chelsea or Arsenal: Troy Deeney chooses the best team for Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney has become the focal point of a transfer battle involving top Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea.

Toney is held in high regard at Brentford but is currently serving a suspension during the first half of the season. The club anticipates his return to their squad once the second half of the season commences, but there remains uncertainty about his future at the club.

Numerous pundits and former players have advised Arsenal to consider acquiring the striker to enhance their chances of winning the Premier League in the current season. This has added to the intrigue surrounding Toney’s potential move to one of the top Premier League clubs.

However, former Watford striker Troy Deeney believes Toney will be a better fit for Chelsea. He writes in The Sun:

“Ivan Toney has two options if he leaves in the January ­window — Chelsea or Arsenal.

“My advice to him would be to join a project where you fit like a glove — and that would be Chelsea.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney is a top-quality frontman and is probably better than our options as a target man.

His current performances have seen some fans get carried away, but the striker could move to a bigger club and flop.

We expect our executives to do their due diligence and move for him only if he will fit our system.

