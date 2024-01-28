Chelsea planning to hijack Arsenal’s move for Premier League midfielder

Chelsea is reportedly planning to beat Arsenal in the race to sign Amadou Onana this month, and they have a strategic plan to secure the deal.

Onana has been recognised as one of the standout players in his position in the Premier League for some time. The Belgian’s combative style has led to suggestions that he could be a potential replacement for Thomas Partey at Arsenal.

However, Chelsea has also expressed interest in acquiring Onana, and they are said to have formulated a plan to ensure his signature.

In recent months, Mauricio Pochettino’s side has received interest in Conor Gallagher, who has been performing well for them. Now, according to Express Sport, Chelsea is open to selling Gallagher and intends to utilise the funds from his sale to secure the signing of Onana from Everton, potentially beating Arsenal to the deal.

This move could materialise in the current transfer window, as Chelsea anticipates Gallagher’s departure. While Arsenal aims to pursue Onana in the summer, Chelsea hopes to gain an advantage by making a move for him sooner.

Onana is a good player and will definitely add value to our squad if he makes the move in the summer.

However, if he is looking to move this month, we could miss out on adding him to our group.

