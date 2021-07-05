Chelsea plans to upstage Arsenal by beating them to Premier League target

Arsenal is facing a serious battle in their bid to sign Brighton defender, Ben White this summer with a report claiming that Chelsea is now interested in signing him.

The Gunners have been in talks with Brighton over signing the new England international for much of this summer.

However, the deal is taking time for them to conclude and that could play to their disadvantage.

The Sun reports that Chelsea has become interested in his signature and they have asked his representatives about the possibility of offering him a deal.

Manchester City also reportedly has an interest in his signature, but it seems the Blues are the most serious.

The FA Cup finalists can offer him Champions League football and could possibly challenge for the Premier League title next season.

They are also in London if he would like to live in the City and this should worry the deal makers at Arsenal.

Sports journalist Duncan Castles said in the Sun report: “We’ve told you there’s been interest and a conversation with Man City.

“I now understand that Chelsea have notified the player of their interest in signing him.

“I think that’s significant competition for Arsenal because Chelsea can obviously offer Champions League football, can offer a club based in London in the same way that Arsenal can.

“But one that should be immediately competitive for the Premier League title, and one that hasn’t had much hesitation about spending aggressively of Ben White’s profile and age range.

“I think on previous podcasts we suggested that once serious offers started to come in for White, it is likely that other clubs would get involved in a competitive bidding process.

“And I think a competitive bidding process is obviously going to be of benefit to Brighton.”