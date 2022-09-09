Chelsea player sends a message to Arsenal debutant after his first Gunners start

Matt Turner joined Arsenal in the last transfer window as the club’s second choice goalkeeper.

With Aaron Ramsdale firmly the club’s first choice, the American has had to wait for his chance to debut for the team.

He finally got it in the Europa League last night as the Gunners delivered on a night where most of their key players were rested.

Mikel Arteta’s side beat their host 2-1, which means they denied Turner a debut clean sheet.

However, the American was still happy to finally play for the club, and he took to his Instagram account to celebrate the achievement.

He posted some images of himself and captioned it: “special moment for me and my family and nice to get away with 3 points!

“It was a weird night with the news of Queen Elizabeth, may she Rest In Peace. Thank you to the traveling supporters”

Chelsea player and fellow American goalie, Gabriel Slonina, reacted to post by commenting: Congratulations! Buzzing for you mate”

Turner is a late bloomer as he is already 28, and he joins us at an important time in our rebuild.

We are making a lot of progress at the moment, and Turner will get plenty of minutes in the different cup competitions. While Ramsdale plays in the league matches.

