Chelsea plotting to ruin Arsenal’s plans for Declan Rice

Arsenal will face serious competition from Chelsea in their bid to add Declan Rice to their squad in the summer.

The midfielder is one of the most sought-after players in England now and he is keen to leave West Ham at the end of this season after turning down their offer of a new deal.

The former Chelsea trainee is at the top of Arsenal’s shopping list and the Gunners are expected to act as soon as the transfer window reopens.

This has been a good season for Mikel Arteta’s side and they want to remain competitive by bolstering their squad with some new men.

Rice will represent one of the finest buys in the summer, but Football Insider reveals Chelsea is keen and they are prepared to offload Connor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to add the midfielder to their group.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is a superb player, so we should expect many clubs to show an interest in him when the transfer window reopens.

This will also affect his transfer fee because the Hammers will auction him and accept the offer from the highest bidder.

Considering the amount we were willing to pay for Moises Caicedo, we should be confident we can win the race for Rice.

