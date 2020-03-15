Chelsea prepared to beat Arsenal to the signing of £85 million rated Bundesliga star

Chelsea move ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey

After watching his stunning display off the bench against Rangers, Chelsea is prepared to make a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Bailey since he was playing in Belgium but the Gunners didn’t think he was ripe enough to star in the Premier League.

He has now proven to be a big game player and Mikel Arteta would be happy if he can land him.

The Germans reportedly will ask for a fee in the region of £85 million and that would genuinely be a problem for Arsenal who won’t be happy to break their transfer record yet again.

The 22-year-old has been one of the most exciting wingers in the Bundesliga for a while now and he continues to develop his game.

Express Sport claims that Chelsea sent a scout to watch him against Rangers in the Europa League last week and they were impressed even further by what they saw.

The winger was on the bench from the start of the game, but he came on in the second half and proved to be a thorn in the flesh of Rangers.

He peppered their goal until he scored a crucial third goal as the Germans left Ibrox with a 3-1 advantage ahead of the second leg.

The big advantage Chelsea has over Arsenal is that they have the money to spend and so if it comes to a bidding war or Bayer hold out for £85 million then the Blues will win the race to land Bailey’s signature.