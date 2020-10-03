Chelsea preparing to hijack Arsenal’s move for La Liga midfielder

The Guardian is reporting that Chelsea is looking to hijack Arsenal’s move for Atletico Madrid’s midfielder, Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian has been a target of the Gunners for much of this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to add a defensive midfielder to his team.

The Spaniard has helped Arsenal achieve some success recently, but he knows that he will have to get better players to be able to achieve even more.

Arsenal has been told that they will have to pay Partey’s 50m euros release clause to be able to land him and that seems to be a problem for them.

They have turned their attention towards a move for Lyon’s Houssem Aouar recently and they might be beaten to the signing of Partey by Chelsea.

Frank Lampard wants to sign Declan Rice for his midfield this summer, but he is struggling to get the deal done and the report claims that he might turn his attention to Partey before the transfer window closes.

Lampard has enjoyed unlimited backing from the Blues in this transfer window and that might see him beat Arsenal to the signing of Partey.

The Ghanaian midfielder reportedly wants to move to the Premier League, but he isn’t willing to force his way out of Atletico.