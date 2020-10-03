Chelsea preparing to hijack Arsenal’s move for La Liga midfielder

The Guardian is reporting that Chelsea is looking to hijack Arsenal’s move for Atletico Madrid’s midfielder, Thomas Partey.
The Ghanaian has been a target of the Gunners for much of this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to add a defensive midfielder to his team.
The Spaniard has helped Arsenal achieve some success recently, but he knows that he will have to get better players to be able to achieve even more.
Arsenal has been told that they will have to pay Partey’s 50m euros release clause to be able to land him and that seems to be a problem for them.
They have turned their attention towards a move for Lyon’s Houssem Aouar recently and they might be beaten to the signing of Partey by Chelsea.
Frank Lampard wants to sign Declan Rice for his midfield this summer, but he is struggling to get the deal done and the report claims that he might turn his attention to Partey before the transfer window closes.
Lampard has enjoyed unlimited backing from the Blues in this transfer window and that might see him beat Arsenal to the signing of Partey.
The Ghanaian midfielder reportedly wants to move to the Premier League, but he isn’t willing to force his way out of Atletico.
Fake news. Is he better than Kante?
Emmaobi please tell me you are joking, have you watched Kante recently, even the true Chelsea fans knows Kante is nearing his end.
Think its b.s pal, even hours after this story his odds of going chelsea havent changed, 14/1 were as we are 4/9, auoar is like 4 or 5/1 now though after being 1/10 😢
Probably happen then we bid 120 million for Jorginho,the Arsenal way
The Arsenal way😃😃😃 we are the only club who will reject a 60million bid for a player and months later do a swap with another player who is not worth 20million.
I really hope not as I would rather have a defensive enforcer bought if that’s all we can get done and he ticks all the boxes. Another target goes somewhere else then shines… typical!
Nice to be backed by your owner every season.
No Aouer
No Partey
Maybe Jorginho…. really Arsenal?
This may not turn out to be a good window after all. Thanks Edu, I actually thought he had it under control behind the scenes, starting to lose abit of trust.
Get Mesut back in the fold since Aouer isnt coming and get a CDM.
Stan needs to leave Arsenal. Wish it would happen sooner rather than later… another battle for Top 6 again this season if we are left with Xhaka & Elneny for CDM then Cabellos & Willock for CM. Doesnt look good and is the worst midfield in the top 10!
Better pull a rabbit out of the hat Arsenal or alot of trust will be lost.
We or a mid table team now we only get scarp and left overs we be lucky to get any European football next season
Just a reminder that Thomas himself has said that he only wants to move to The Arsenal and has agreed terms (reportedly).
Also remeber that Mikel Arteta has said that the club will be looking to bring players in, so all this doom and gloom is just playing in to the media’s arms – at least we should wait until the window closes before condemning all and sundry at the club.
Ken1945 I know you are a man who deals with fact and not just speculation, so please can you share the link where he said he wants to ‘only wants to move to The Arsenal and has agreed terms’, I know you put (reportedly) but it will be nice if you can share the link sir.
Lenohappy, the report that he only wanted to join us and had agreed term appeared on many sites, including JA right back when we were were in the driving seat.
Perhaps Pat can find the article, but there is no doubt that it was “reported” he only wanted to join The Arsenal, had agreed terms and it was just the two clubs who needed to agree a price.
Actually thinking about it, that was why it was, again reported, that we concentrated on the Aouar deal, because the deal with Partey looked like it was done and dusted – just needed the right amount of money from kronkie.
I was very optimistic myself Ken but all we have had this last week is reports coming out from the twitter idiots who believe themselves that they are in the Arsenal boardroom making the deals themselves .
I always wait until official news ,and it’s not looking good ,and you know that I’m not a doom and gloom idiot .
But i won’t be happy if we go into the new season with this midfield ,I mean we have only had all September to sort out deals ,i thought we had turned a corner regarding transfers But maybe not .
I will wait till Tuesday morning to pass judgement .
That’s all we can do Dan – what’s more laughable, if it wasn’t so sad, is the fact that AW got the blame for this when he was manager and here we are, three years later – three different managers – three musketeers down to one – gazidisgone and his mate kronkie showing just who was the real culprit.
I always said that time would tell what was the real truth and here we are mate – facing yet another scramble before the window closes, while all our rivals are spending millions.
spuds have signed five new players for Gods sake and I’m just reading that the sales of shirts with Bale’s name on the back have already brought in some fantastic revenue for them – at least they can see what a “name” can do for their club!!!
Like I said we’re finished with this transfer window know more players in just out
Thomas partey to chelsh*t would instantly destroy the remaining trust I had in edu and our board, this lad is available for freaking 45mil one the best f**king midfielder in la liga last season and one the most consistent player for the past three seasons and here we are chasing a f**king ghost all Summer..
Europa League just become our only way in to the CL
Thomas Party
Ibrahim Sangare
B. Soumare
A. Diallo
A. Doucoure
A. Diawara
Any of these players would of brought physicality
and athleticism to the Arsenal midfield yet EDU and
MA are looking @ good ol Jorginho on loan.
SMFH over and over again
And MA is really happy with the transparency with
which the club has approached the
As anxious as I am about the current state of affairs I’m not ruining my weekend stressing about situations we know nothing about, and let’s be honest, the Arsenal camp have so far revealed absolutely nothing…zilch
Everything is guesswork and I’m no mystic meg
I’m with you all on it being underwhelming but until the window shuts we have to accept that the club are trying to do what they can within their means.
There is no Abramovitch or the Everton ownership to pump money in so unfortunately there is a reliance of getting people out to pay for those coming in.
Ironically the money being pumped into Everton is Forshiri and Usmanov from us to them…. well played Arsenal
Also it’s a bit suspect that no English media has confirmed this whole Aouar stuff.
No English journalist has confirmed it, more baffling Ornstein has been quiet about it.
Matt Law, a whole lot of English journalists.
Everything’s been from France so far, we all know Aulas uses the media as pawns
Relax SueP.In the words of Shakespeare, Much Ado about nothing.
Grandad, wasn’t he the Leicester manager who got the sack?!?!?
Can you imagine if our midfield is Elbeny, Xhaka and Ceballos for the whole season? Arghhhhhh!!!!!