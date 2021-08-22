Chelsea prove too good as Arsenal suffer consecutive league defeats

Arsenal suffered a second painful defeat from two outings, with Chelsea proving to be just too strong for us.
The Gunners actually started the match well, we were getting interchanging well and were proving difficult to contain, but our rivals began to work into the match well, and that man Romelu Lukaku proved exactly why his club made the move to splash a club record fee on him this week.
The forward was involved in the build up, collecting the ball outside the box and holding off the defender, before laying it back to the midfield and making his move back towards the box. Reece James was picked out in acres of space alongside down our left, and played the Belgian in perfectly to tap home his debut goal.
The visitors were pretty much on top for the remainder of the half, moving the ball about well, and the second goal came around 20 minutes later than their first, in almost identical fashion bar the finish.
Reece James was once again played into with acres of space down our left after Kieran Tierney had once again vacated his designated area, but the despite Marcos Alonso headed to the six-yard box, places his effort into the net himself.
The feeling was that the game was done even at the interval, and I wish I could say that the team came out on a mission in the second-half, but this Chelsea team has proved that they are on another level from most teams.
If there was ever an argument for changing managers, today’s opponents are exactly that, with Tuchel taking the exact same squad that Lampard had last term and made them almost unbeatable.
We brought on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the hourmark, but he came on for Bukayo Saka who clearly isn’t back to 100% as of yet either, and while he looked sharp, Auba was unable to help change anything.
Pablo Mari had our best chance of the match soon after, when the Spaniard leapt unchallenged only to find his headed effort sneak past the far post, while Lukaku forced a strong save from his own headed effort also.
The visitors look set to challenge for this season’s PL title, but the gulf between our sides is monstrous, and despite outspending our rivals at this point in time, there is a lot more investment needed to bridge the gap between us and say City and Chelsea.
Would a full-strength Arsenal side have made any difference to today’s result? Are Chelsea simply too good, or should our side have done better?
Patrick
80 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arsenal won only 7 aerial duels after 70 minutes, whereas Chelsea won 14 of them. That should tell us why we were so weak in the first half, despite being better technically
We spent 100+ M to buy a speedster/ a diminutive CF and 50 M to buy a short CB, whereas Chelsea paid 100+ M to buy an ultimate flat-track bully
Hopefully Arteta noticed how Lukaku held off Mari, Holding, Xhaka, Lokonga and Tavares. There’s still one week left to make some deals, to fix our problems
How did you reply so fast bro? I just got the mail lol! Yeah I hope he can pry away Paul Onoachu.
He is the one posting the articles did you miss that conspiracy theory? 😁
😂😂
Nah HH. I think GAI has way different opinions then those articles. You can see from the wordings. I just think his internet is faster than me😂😂
Or he lives with the Admin and posts the first comment along with the article before its posted.
You could be the first poster too if you love JA
Unfortunately we won’t buy a new CF until we sell one of our senior strikers
Chelsea always buy a strong dominant CF since Abramovich came, from Drogba to Costa and Lukaku. Arsenal don’t that player type for some reasons
Yeah we were busy copying that bleeding Barca model for so long..
I hope we get one though. Onoachu looks like a beast. He is an Arsenal fan and had issued a come and get me plea.
He’s gonna be expensive. I predict we’ll loan Luka Jovic if we sell Lacazette
No I dont think so GAI. Quoted price of 12 million heard somewhere.
But yeah as you said we might loan Jovic. But I am not keen on him cuz as referenced by you previously Xhaka might grab his throat lol. Also he is a one season wonder like Aouar so far.
Problem is manager you can spend £500 million and it won’t make a difference. We have spent north of £100 million so far but we see same shxt again n again. Not to mention money Arteta and Edu has blown in last two windows as well.
December 2020:
Arsenal 3, Chelsea 1. Managers Arteta and Lampard.
August 2020:
Arsenal 0, Chelsea 2. Managers Arteta and Tuchel.
Its quite obvious.
Arsenal 1, Chelsea 0. Managers Arteta and Tuchel.
It’s quite obvious.
You mean the away game angus? WE GOT BATTERED THAT GAME. And won by Jorginhos Christmas gift. We played like f’n Burnley then.
Jesus Christ with these people are so delusional.
It will depend on the players we buy
Logic he was talking about Auba/Laca both signed before Arteta. You talk about his spending this year none of White/Ode/Ramsdale were on the pitch which is the 100 mil you quote. So please go leave entirely illogical opinions somewhere else.
Angus, white was on the pitch in last match, what happened there ?? Keep pouring excuses
Angus, the reason why we are sliding down as time passes by is because of fans like you who dismiss plan facts Infront of their eyes as illogical and that feeling resonates to the board. Keep living in your dream world and keep giving excuses after excuses we might lead the excuse table at the end of season and can defend our title.
Wasting your breath Angus
Laca is not diminutive hes stonger than Firminho (Jota), Aguero (Torres/Jesus) and Cavani (and they play Martial/Greenwood regular) That is the last 4 seasons 1st/2nd. Your obsession with strong CF is almost as large as your obsession with inverted wingers. We need quality upfront hoping Auba provides it failing any signings and Martinelli/Balogun kick on as back ups as the season progresses.
Firmino, Torres, Cavani, Martial and Greenwood are taller than Lacazette
and weaker in strength which you highlighted after game.
also you highlighted Auba as speedster not fit for that purpose he’s taller than most if not all of those players mentioned so I fail to see your point.
I believe they’re as strong as Lacazette. Firmino and Cavani are obviously better aerially than Lacazette
Aubameyang is quite tall, but he’s not good in aerial duels
It’s coming home it’s coming home championship is coming home 😜. I have stopped worrying and taking our club as serious because they don’t take themselve as serious and neither do some of so called old wise fans.
Trust the relegation process
Worry not, our manager is experienced in difficult situations
No, wait..
Mancity will also torture us i guess
People didn’t appreciate Kos enough when he was here. Look at how Lukaku easily dominated Mari and they weren’t even sharp enoug hto defend him the right way. Kos easily owned him.
Btw what an absolutely world class save by Leno in 76th min to kind of keep us in the game. This guy’s reflexes man, only if. The less said about the performance and the players though.
Agree kev, for me Kos was one of the best defenders I have seen. He was an intelligent defender who was a good reader of game that is why his interception rate was good , he had good pace, had good positional sense and was good in air as well. I mean can you imagine any of our defenders now surviving along Mert in defence…hahaha
Disrespect to compare anyone of the CB’s we’ve had lately with the BFG.
Mert made Kos tick and Mert though was slow, he was an intelligent defender who knows when to make a move to intercept.
A lot could go on, but Mert with these CBs we have? Don’t do it Bro… Mert wipes the floor with these weaklings
Agreed. BFG had a great game reading sense. Slow but good positioning meant he along with Kos gave our most solid defensive performance this decade with some 32 35 goals conceded(dont remember exactly, it was in Ken’s article)
Mert wasn’t great at arsenal because he was far far too slow to play our high line system, just didn’t fit. Obviously he was a good defender, just not at arsenal – if anything it was Kos having to bail out Mert, the way Sol had to when he played with Cygan
Hi Eddie. Arteta said Saliba is not ready for the first team. When will he be ready? Maybe when his contract is about to expire. I don’t think he could have been worse than Mari.
Holding is not intelligent when it comes to scoring with his head.
Something is wrong with this club. Arteta and Edu should be relieved Ed of their jobs. I would rather bring in Steven Gerrard or Zidane. This job is bigger than Arteta. He has no clue. He can’t take us to the top.
Don’t think Gerrard or Zidane will accept this job.
Zidane won’t, it will put a dent on his CV.
Gerrard only have to wait for Klopp to say he’s ready for a new challenge and he’ll be in line for the Liverpool job.
The only other opt we have is Conte, and even that will be a long stretch because he’ll demand a huge transfer budget
He makes so many interceptions its unbelievable and he’s one of the best defender I’ve seen in not allowing the attacker to turn when he’s behind them. Lukaku’s game suits him very well and that is why he did well most times against him. I disagree on Mertesacker though. I believe if Mertesacker was fast he’d have been world class. I know its funny but the way h e read the game was so good. Its just that his speed put a lot of pressure on Koscielny. Kos doesn’t even know how good he did over here.
Kos was our best defender for years, its how he left arsenal that fans starting to dislike him.
Nah apart from that he wasn’t appreciated enough. The mistake in the Carling Cup final also tainted him a lot.
It is torturing to see Lukaku who was pocketed by a defender we gave away to torture our back line today.
He was our best since Kolo, and he was our main man in defence for a long time. We weren’t all that successful during his time here, which is why he won’t be remembered so much, but I did rate him.
Lukaku is stronger, more experienced and more skillful than before
Look how he held off Mari, Holding, Xhaka, Lokonga and Tavares. I don’t think Koscielny could handle him
Kos dominated him when they were here. Its not because he was stronger but because he was smart and was able to read him.
At long last I have come to understand majority of the fans who support Arteta did so not because of their love of the man but the love of the club. Slowly slowly I have come to understand their point of view. It would have been easier to understand them had they not most of them take a dig at those who don’t believe in Arteta.
It has taken time but I finally got it. I am curious to know do they still think things will change?
Well for someone to answer this they must first see how the team play with the new signings and all senior players. Today it was half the team on the pitch. Missing Gabriel, Partey, Aubemayang, Laca, Odegaard and so on
It’s hard to take, the Chavs (their disgraceful fans) make me sick…
Are you aware that this is the first time Arsenal will play two games in a new season without scoring a goal? championship here we come
We need a ruthless Coach who will stamp a unique result-oriented brand of football on the team. For how long are we going to trust the process with Arteta? Wenger was as able to compete with some players that were below the quality of our present players. It’s from believe and team spirit…not signings
No doubt that was embarrassing.
From the start till end, that was embarrassing again.
No press from the attack, and Arteta couldn’t even get them going or pick them up.
Saka was woeful isolating Tierney at the back.
This team didn’t give anything in this game.
2 games, 4 goals conceded and no goal scored.
Folks will say we are affected by the Covid, that’s not excuse for this performance.
This was pretty terrible.
From Martinelli to the defense, our marking remains pissful poor.
Mari will never be it.
Hopefully White and Gabriel can be our CB pairing for seasons to come.
No excuse for Arteta, that was terrible coaching and management.
Another Loss against City and the fans in the stadium will have his head.
I’m still keeping my head up for this season, we have to battle for top four, but Arteta seems to have learnt nothing from last season at all.
Last season was the rookie path, he ain’t that anymore. And I’m not convinced with things continuing this way.
If you don’t learn from mistakes, them you ain’t a fast learner. There was a lot to learn from last season and improve on.
Might seem like shit, but even I could manage this team properly for a couple of months. The weaknesses and lapses are all there to see.
How come he’s done nothing to fix it ??
Zidane will never accept the Arsenal job.
Agree with how you saw the game.
By the way, this is the same Chelsea team (+Lukaku) we dominated last December. What changed? Chelsea changed managers.
There is still certain Arsenal fans who are hoping Arteta comes good, they will say but Chelsea are European champions and City are EPL champions we can’t judge Arteta on these games 😂
keV 👍
Hi Kev. It is lear to me now.
ARTETA, THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES. IT IS TIME TO SAY GOODBYE. ARTETA OUT, ZIDANE/STEVE GERRARD IN
Man City 2 arsenal 0
I think if we lost our first 10 games Arteta’s job would be safe they will just bang on this is a process and we must trust it! A serious club would have booted Arteta long ago, we just have to accept mediocrity and Arteta ball for a long time to come.
If we lost comfortably to Brighton and lost comfortably again to a Chelsea team who were not even playing in first gear I can’t see us winning any game in the next 7 fixtures.
Arteta won’t be here come October. I predict next month he is a goner.
I hope so because this is becoming very painful to watch! What is worrying is if Arteta wins one game somewhere in those fixtures the board will be drawing up a new contract they are in awe of Arteta for whatever reason it is!
We are miles off them because we have become ok with mediocrity where as Chelsea demand results.
We can spend as much as we want but the manager is the problem I’m afraid and the coaches who dont train us how to defend or stand up for ourselves. We always get bullied.
Not looking good then City next and I heard there we havnt lost our 1st 3 games since the 70s or around that, we might aswell tumble another record on our downward spiral…
We need an experienced winning Manager now or we are in for a relegation scrap and while were at it maybe do one further in breaking a record and actually getting relegated for the 1st time.
Worrying under Mikel
Chelsea who are European champions can spend £100million on a striker.
’nuff said
The man finished the game staring at his shoes … irs over and he knows it!!
Hope to get our first point(s) of the season in September after the international break. 8th might seem like a trophy this season. Don’t call me negative, I’m being factual.
They have no genuine reason for supporting Arteta ‘ they are the real enemies of this club because they cannot see beyond their noses with their sentimental view on Arteta. Is it only Arsenal that is building a team? even Brighton have won two matches already with their average players. This team will go down more and more if it’s not rescued from Arteta and his fans. Every body in the world can see it clearly that Arteta is not good for this club except for some deluded fans here.
Thanks to Guardoirla, he made sure his apprentice wont be 20th.
To be honest I enjoyed the match as a football fan. Lukaku was fantastic! He bullied our CBs so easily and always seemed to bring others into play well. Also Chelsea Right side had a field day and we saw some wonderful combos there.
Coming to us, I think midfield was ok between Xhaka and Sambi, especially Sambi. Boy had good passes flying off his boots. ESR was the only positive in the forward line, but his drifting meant centre was vacant. Gabi and Saka were disappointing and Pepe was so so.
Defensively that left side was embarrasing! CBs were not able to do anything. Cedric lost aerial duels but was okayish. KT along with Saka left his flank to defend itself lol. No more best left back vibes from him now is it? Too one dimensional in attack too…
MA- dont have anything to say. Looked like he was preparing for his press conference. Not even one hint of change in tactical plans except use ESR to drift right and bring life to that right wing. The current trajectory will mean Arsenal will struggle to get into top 8. Maybe after all our players are back, we can fare better? Looks unlikely but doesnt hurt to hope though.
Keeping my fingers crossed! COYG!
PS- Dont concede too much against City lol. Cant stand a cringey speech by fraudiola defending his pal.
Sid that is the thing about good manager people enjoy their football even if you are hate them for doing that to you. It’s interesting to see their tactics and how they motivate their players.
Yeah Logic. I know many people would disagree but I enjoyed Mourinho’s gameplan from 2011 till 2017. Even if he battered Wenger’s teams and disrespected almost everyone I couldnt hate the guy. His Real Madrid in 2011 was quite possibly the best counterattacking side I have seen my entire life, and the birth of his footballing philosophy from being ignored by Barca hierarchy was awe-inspiring. I bet people used to feel similarly for Wenger during 1997-2007 and even beyond that. Same with SAF.
Funny I hate Fraudiola and he never inspires awe. Maybe my dislike is carryong over to MA as well lol.
That was heartbreaking to watch. No passion, no leadership, and a coach who looked out of his depth. I honestly think a coach like Sean Dyche would do a better job than Mikel Arteta with this group of players.
But the big Q is: where do we go from here as a club?
the thing when you play with youngsters that they are always going to make mistakes….Saka should’v closed off RJ on both goals…
that’s being said we still have a good team and all isn’t doom and gloom
Tierney is overrated can’t defend for his life.
We were weak technically,physically,mentally,psychologically,emotionally,spiritually among others. This team under this manager is going nowhere but to the gutters. Tierney all game poor. which defender marks AIR. not even space, AIR. I guess Tierney does. The team set up is so awful. Xhaka all game…missing. The defense bullied all of 90 minutes. not one good defender on the pitch for arsenal yet we let Saliba go and Mav. The midfield is so imbalance, where is the DM. and not ball playing DM. A 100% DM. where is he? The organization and the type of ball arsenal should be playing, where is it. oh wait it is give Tierney and we will be awesome. This team under Arteta is an utter mess. Even Swindon boss could do a better job and am not being sarcastic now. #Artetaout
A scale of 1 to 10 rate how clueless arteta is?
I say 0.
Kicked out of Europe for the first time in 25 years – ✅
End a day in the relegation zone after more than one game of the season played for the first time since August 1992 – ✅
Opened a league season with two defeats and no goals after two matches for the first time in our 118 years history – ✅
Trust the process – ✅
COYG!!!
Relegation for the 1st time!! The way things are going may be the case then that can be ticked off too to add to all the records that are tumbling down with our downward spiral.
I’ve never been more sick of arsenal in all my life we just keep going backwards
Arsenal have been rebuilding for the last 15 years lol, for others teams it takes 2 seasons to rebuild. Weak board and weak coach dont get you anywhere thats why i left for Barcelona when i had a chance.
Arteta Out !!
Chelsea were in second gear the whole game. They managed the game totally. Let’s be honest our coaching is going no where. Same old, same old. We need change….desperately. It will get worse. Cauterise the wound before it goes too far.
We had some good spells in the game but are not good enough. Tierney needs to understand he’s a defender first and attacker second. We need tall defenders not midgets but hey, spurs are in top 4 and we are in bottom 2. Man City away next😱
Commentary after the game is really annoying me. Tuchel highlighted he was unhappy with the threat carried but Souness is saying they sat in their armchairs its nonsense, Tuchel doesn’t believe that so why does he having heard Tuchel speak.
The commentary on the goals is fair it was awful was the only times it happened though they didnt miss a similar chance. Outside that Lukakus saved header was no different to Holdings saved header. Commentary nonsense as usual
To be clear we deserved to lose but the media pile on is insane. Arteta is there still praising the fans whilst the media try to provoke him. We should rally around that alone. We can criticise but when everyone outside our family is maybe just maybe we should rally round.
An article was posted here last month or so on how many points we should be getting after the first 10 games… Alot of folks here were insistent on 20 points…. What a laugh,with the way it’s going probably 9 with a negative goal difference.
I thought I’d be more pissed about the defeat, strangely I am calm, it’s what this team does to you. Butter it up however you want, I failed to find any positive today, nothing to hang on to.
What I want to know is are we supposed to give him more time now that he’s spent alot, is it now the process starts, was that a different process when he first arrived???
West Brom needs to go easy on us.
It’s not our players….it’s the coaching. Really poor. I think everybody must agree our play was aimless, no cutting edge and tactically inept. How is this going on and on like Groundhog Day, and repeating every week. Change is needed.
I feel sadned when I see my arsensl safocatimg like a village team in my home town. How on earth can really win a team that spends £97m on a single player who is proven and my poor arsenal spends £135m on arsensl a batch of future midiocres. arsenal forever.