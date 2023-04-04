Chelsea pushing hard to beat Arsenal to Serie A talent

Rasmus Hojlund has become one of the hottest properties in European football this season after his superb form for Atalanta and the Danish national team.

He is considered the ideal physical striker for Arsenal as the Gunners seek to add more physicality to their attack.

Mikel Arteta’s side has some very fine forwards who are very technical, but none is probably as physical as Hojlund, who has been compared to Erling Haaland.

This makes him an ideal target for the Gunners and they have to act fast to add him to their squad.

This is because they are not the only club looking to add him to their group when the campaign finishes.

The Daily Mail reveals the Gunners are facing serious competition from Chelsea, who need a new striker.

The Blues have splashed the cash on several players recently but did not add a new striker to their squad.

They believe Hojlund is the ideal man for that role in their team and will push Arsenal all the way to win the race for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Hojlund is so exciting to watch and is still just 20, which means he is nowhere near his very best yet.

If we sign him this summer, we will land one of the best young forwards in Europe.