Chelsea puts Arsenal’s target at the top of their shopping list

Chelsea is gearing up to outbid Arsenal in the race to sign Ivan Toney at the end of this season. Both Chelsea and Arsenal are in pursuit of a striker and share common targets in the market.

Mikel Arteta’s team has been monitoring Toney since the previous season and could have secured his services at the beginning of this term if he hadn’t faced a ban for the first half of the season. Despite clubs steering clear of him in the January transfer window due to match fitness concerns post-ban, Toney has made a strong comeback with Brentford, maintaining the lethal form he showcased last season.

While Arsenal finds Toney’s current performance encouraging, a report from The Sun suggests that Chelsea is actively seeking to add him to their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Blues are reportedly prioritising Toney at the top of their shopping list, signalling a serious intent to secure his signature before the transfer window reopens.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney has been on our radar as one of the finest attackers in the Premier League, and we need to act fast to avoid losing him to Chelsea, who have the money to spend.