Chelsea ready to battle Arsenal for top striker’s signature

Chelsea and Arsenal could be preparing to battle it out for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic’s signature, with recent reports claiming he is likely to move on in 2023.

The Gunners failed with an attempt to land the Serbia international prior to his move to Juventus in January, and have continued to be linked with his signature since. We have since moved to complete a deal to bring Gabriel Jesus in from Manchester City, but with him having picked up an injury with no set return date as of yet, we could look to sign an alternative option.

Should we look to reignite our interest in Vlahovic however, we could well find ourselves in a direct battle with London rivals Chelsea, with Corriere Dello Sport claiming we are ready and waiting for him to become available. They also claim that Manchester United also hold an interest also.

As much as I love Jesus, I believe that Vlahovic would really give our attack another dimension, and help to give us more of that winning mentality which we are looking for. The Serbian is strong, hard working and motivated, and I really believe that he could be one of the best players in the world.

Patrick

