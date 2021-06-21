Chelsea ready to beat Arsenal with £60Million offer for strike-target

Chelsea are claimed to be willing to meet Alexander Isak‘s release clause, with Arsenal set to be left behind.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with the Swedish striker in recent months, with us claimed to be following his progress closely.

We now look set to miss out however with our London rivals set to make their move.

TeamTalk cites Spanish outlet AS in claiming that Chelsea are willing to pay the minimum fee release clause in the 21 year-old’s contract to sign him this summer, with Thomas Tuchel keen on adding goals to his Champions League winning side.

Timo Werner joined the club only 12 months ago, and while his performance level has been high, his finishing has been well-below expected.

They are now expected to bring in a top striker to fill that void, and Isak is now claimed to be their target.

Arsenal are linked with other options however, with Odsonne Edouard and Andre Silva both believed to be on our radar (the Express reports), but any potential signing could well depend on the exit of Alexander Lacazette, who has just 12 months remaining on his current deal.

Could our club match Chelsea’s offer in order to land Isak?

Patrick