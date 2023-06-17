Fabrizio confirms Chelsea rejected Arsenal’s first Havertz offer, but talks continue

Chelsea reject Arsenal’s first Havertz offer, but Arsenal optimistic deal can be wrapped up

Arsenal’s pursuit of Chelsea’s Kai Havertz has taken an interesting turn, according to Fabrizio Romano

The Gunners recently made their first offer for the German international, but it was swiftly rejected by their London counterparts. However, the Blues are reportedly open to negotiating a deal for Havertz, with Arsenal confident that a lower price can be agreed upon.

Chelsea are currently facing the need to offload players before the end of June to meet Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. As a result, Manchester United is attempting to secure Mason Mount, while Manchester City is closing in on Mateo Kovacic.

Despite their financial concerns, the Londoners are also planning significant moves in the transfer market. They have shown interest in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson.

On Arsenal’s side, their interest in Caicedo has diminished in recent days, with their attention shifting to Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, as reported by The Times.

If Arsenal manages to secure Havertz’s signature, the attacker is expected to become one of the club’s highest earners, with wages around £250,000 per week. But it won’t be easy to land him as Bayern Munich are also said to be tracking Havertz’s progress.

In related news, Arsenal had their initial bid for West Ham’s Declan Rice rejected on Thursday, but they are poised to submit a second offer soon.

The coming weeks promise to be intriguing as Arsenal aims to strengthen their squad and Chelsea looks to navigate their financial situation while pursuing their transfer targets.

