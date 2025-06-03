Chelsea reject bids as Arsenal join race for rising star midfielder

Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos has emerged as a hot prospect following an impressive loan spell at Strasbourg, with several European giants, including Arsenal, keeping a close watch on his future. The 21-year-old caught the eye with his composed performances in Ligue 1, earning himself a place on the summer transfer wish list of AC Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and others.

According to Just Arsenal Sources, two unnamed clubs are also reported to have made verbal offers of €30 million for Santos. However, Chelsea rejected those approaches, underlining their intention to retain control of the midfielder’s future. With scout teams regularly attending matches in France, a fierce rivalry is developing between leading clubs from England, France and Italy.

Chelsea Set Premium Price to Ward Off Interest

Chelsea have placed a significant price tag on Santos, reportedly valuing him between €50 and €60 million. This valuation reflects the club’s confidence in his potential and their unwillingness to part with the player unless a major offer arrives. The midfielder signed for Chelsea with long-term plans in mind, and that strategy may now be coming to fruition.

Incoming manager Enzo Maresca is said to be closely evaluating Santos’ development, and reports suggest the Brazilian is expected to return to Stamford Bridge in time for the Club World Cup. Maresca has already indicated that Santos has a defined place in his tactical setup, something that appears to have strengthened the player’s desire to stay and fight for his future at Chelsea.

Arsenal Must Decide Whether to Reignite Interest

While Arsenal’s interest in Santos is genuine, the Gunners may hesitate given Chelsea’s firm stance and high valuation. Santos is not only versatile but also composed in possession, making him a profile that could suit Mikel Arteta’s midfield plans. However, unless Chelsea’s demands drop, Arsenal may need to explore alternative targets.

Whether a formal bid materialises remains to be seen, but Santos’ summer will be one to watch, especially if Maresca follows through on his commitment to integrate him into the first team.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…