Chelsea remains an obstacle for Arsenal in the race for young midfielder

Arsenal’s interest in Romeo Lavia is serious, but it is not easy for them to add the midfielder to their squad.

The 19-year-old Southampton man has had a very fine first season at the club and delivers whenever he is on the pitch.

These fine performances have attracted the attention of Arsenal, who consider him good enough for their group at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side will target some midfield reinforcements when the campaign ends and Lavia has entered their radar.

However, Fabrizio Romano insists it is not straightforward because Chelsea is also keen.

The Blues have been spending so much money lately that they see Lavia as one player who can help them get better.

Both London clubs will now look to add him to their squad in the summer before 2024, when Manchester City can re-sign him for a fixed fee.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lavia has been in fine form since he moved to Soton and the youngster is a player who can help us if he moves to the Emirates.

However, if we also intend to sign Declan Rice, we might have to offload some current options before we can add Lavia to the group.

TAKE THE ARSENAL QUIZ – Test your knowledge about Arsenal

–compiled by our friends in the Irish Supporters Club – DublinArsenal

This sounds like a fun and interesting way to spend some fun minutes in the interlull with no Arsenal game to watch!