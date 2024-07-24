Chelsea remove Arsenal man from their transfer shortlist

Chelsea has been following Aaron Ramsdale over the last few months after he lost his starting position at Arsenal. The English goalkeeper has fallen behind David Raya in the pecking order at the Emirates and is now looking for a new club.

Ramsdale is one of England’s best goalkeepers and understands that continuing to play second-fiddle at Arsenal could jeopardise his place in the national team. Therefore, he is expected to explore options to leave the Emirates in the coming weeks.

Chelsea was reported to be one of the clubs interested in signing Ramsdale. However, according to a report in The Sun, the Blues have since dropped their interest in him. Chelsea has identified other targets and decided to exclude Ramsdale from their list of potential signings.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale remains a very reliable goalie, but even he knows that Raya is better than him now.

We expect him to leave, but if he stays, it will be great to have him and the Spaniard as goalkeeping options.

Even if he were to leave, we do not expect him to join a club where he will not be the first choice.