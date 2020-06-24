Chelsea reopen contract talks with long term Arsenal target

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Chelsea winger, Willian with the Brazilian nearing the end of his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

It appeared that he wouldn’t be signing a new Chelsea deal after the club refused to meet his demand of a three-year deal instead of two years (Mail).

Some reports had linked him with a move to Arsenal (Express) as he looked to remain in England and the Gunners were expected to pull a David Luiz-style move for him in the summer, only this time it would be a free transfer.

However, in his latest press conference ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League game against Manchester City, Frank Lampard has revealed that the Blues are in talks with the Brazilian over extending his contract.

Willian and fellow soon to be free agent Pedro, have signed contract extensions with the Blues until the end of this season, but the club is still looking to tie Willian down to a longer-term deal.

Lampard said as quoted by the Mail: ‘Yes we are still talking with the players and Willian in particular we are talking with him. I always felt confident that they would remain.

‘They have been fantastic professionals for the club and servants in all senses and when you have that level of professionalism within you it was a sign that they wanted to stay and see out this season at least.

‘So we will carry on talking and see but I think everybody’s focus now is on these next games, the individuals themselves and us as a club.

‘I’m pleased negotiations were relatively easy because both sides wanted the same thing. The two players wanted to make sure they could see the season out with us.

‘At this point we need them in the squad they are both important players for us so I’m happy.’