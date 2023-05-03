Chelsea Review – Arsenal get a much-needed mature win to calm the nerves

Arsenal v Chelsea review – Arsenal back on track.... by Dan Smith

If we have thrown away the title our collapse started with the 3-3 draw with Southampton.

That was the score line which meant we had to win at the Etihad to be in control of our own destiny.

That’s nearly two weeks of some Gooners being humbled, the more arrogant ones having to take some of their own medicine, rival fans have bantered us, pundits have debated if ‘bottling it’ is a fair description to describe us handing the advantage to Man City.

We needed last night.

Yes, we returned to the top of the table, but the likelihood is by the next time we kick off Man City will be four points above us.

It’s unlikely the Champions are going to slip up in two home fixtures against sides in the bottom 6. Not when they are unbeaten in their last 18.

The truth is we have the tougher fixture over Coronation weekend.

In many ways though last night wasn’t about that. This was the start of the healing process.

The time to block out the noise.

The moment for the Emirates to put an arm round a shoulder.

To wrap up the players with a comfort blanket.

To give thanks for the journey we have experienced.

After all this was still the Gunners topping the Prem with 4 games to go, not done in nearly two decades!

This was still a London Derby against bitter rivals who would have loved to be the ones to end our dreams.

Not that you would have thought it considering how Chelsea played.

Lampard was maybe clutching at straws thinking that Aubameyang might be motivated on his return to North London. The striker must have touched the ball less times than how many goals we scored.

It’s sad witnessing the direction we continue to take, while our ex-captain continues to decline.

Mudryk’s cameo only reminded me how we got the better the deal purchasing Trossard instead of him. The Belgian was considerably cheaper.

It’s almost inconceivable that so much talent could be so unmotivated. It goes further than a lack of confidence or poor coaching or having too big a squad. Something serious must have happened for them to be this bad …. a whole 38 points worse than us!

3-1 flattered the visitors, Arsenal only taking their foot off the pedal and protecting what they had, no doubt haunted by the memories of recent leads they had thrown away.

That showed maturity, our youngsters learning from their mistakes.

Our manager did the same, this time not afraid to drop those who mentally been struggling.

Partey deservedly was dropped and Trossard got a start (although Martinelli’s been more consistent than Saka recently).

Once deciding to protect what we had Arteta trusted Tierney ahead of Zinchenko as the better defensive option. If only he made that sub sooner at Liverpool before the Ukrainian got nutmegged.

Those are the margins.

You can’t help but watch that opening 35 mins and think of how we equally flew out of the blocks at Anfield and the London Stadium and ask, ‘What If?’.

What if Saka coverts that penalty against the Hammers, what if Ramsdale doesn’t pass the ball for Southampton’s opener?

The likelihood is we will be asking ‘What If’ all summer.

Yet we can still be proud of our progress and recognise the ride we have been on.

The fans thanked the players, the players thanked the crowd.

A night where we all came together, licked our wounds, took a breath and told the world we are not broken just yet.

Our heart still pumps, and blood still flows, oxygen still in our lungs.

Proud to be a Gooner!

Dan

A happy Arteta enjoys great win over Chelsea – “We are still top with four games to go!”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…