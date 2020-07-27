Chelsea rivalling Arsenal for impressive La Liga defender

Chelsea is set to rival Arsenal for the signature of Marc Cucurella as they struggle to sign Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell.

The Blues have been in the market to strengthen their team ahead of challenging for titles next season, and the Spanish left-back might be part of their new arrivals.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for the former Barcelona full-back (Express) after he impressed for Getafe this season in Spain.

The Gunners might sell Sead Kolasinac when the transfer window reopens, and the Spaniard, who is a product of the Barcelona academy, is seen as one player that can add quality to their team.

According to Spanish paper, AS via Sun Sports, the Blues have added the defender to their list of targets and they are plotting a £27 million swoop for him.

The 22 years old is one of the best left-backs in Spain as he made 37 appearances for them in the just-concluded La Liga season.

Arsenal has two left-backs and Bukayo Saka can play in that position too, however, Kolasinac has struggled there since joining the club and this might be the summer that the Gunners replace him.

The Gunners might be priced out of the move for Cucurella, as they are still unsure how much will be made available for new transfers this summer.