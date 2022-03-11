Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has had his assets frozen, with a number of sanctions placed over his holdings following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and there is much talk of how the club will be affected by the new restrictions.

At present, we have been informed that the club’s day-to-day budget has been massively reduced, although there is no mention as to whether players or staff will have their wages reduced in any way, but should the restrictions remain in place this summer, they will not be expected to be allowed to splash out.

This could have a major effect on a number of players futures, with vultures keen to raid their star-crammed squad, but if they are unable to sign new players or even offer new deals to their current crop, they could try to hoard their current assets.

Armando Broja is on the radar of a number of clubs after an immense breakthrough season out on loan with Southampton, and Arsenal are amongst those most strongly linked with his signature. His potential and ability would likely thrive amongst our exciting squad of youngsters and raw energy.

While our chances of signing him from the Blues has appeared slim, the latest news could work for or against us. On one hand, the Albanian international could be worried about the club’s future and their ability to challenge for top honours over the coming seasons, whilst the sanctions could well see Chelsea refuse to sell the likes of Timo Werner or Romelu Lukaku in fear of not being able to sign a suitable replacement.

On the same hand, they may also refuse to sell Broja, who is under contract until 2026, but that could well be against the player’s wishes. With just one striker role in the side (under the current formation), and with all of Timo, Romelu and Kai Havertz all sharing the role at present, there is a significant challenge ahead of his if he is to vie for a first-team role at Stamford Bridge, and there is little point in keeping players at the club who do not wish to be there.

One key puzzle piece in all this could well be Lukaku however, who has seemed unhappy with his limited playing time under Tuchel throughout the term, and he could well be the first to request an exit, and him moving on would surely be a huge blocker to Broja’s exit.

Unfortunately, I’m leaning towards their sanctions making it even more difficult to land the 20 year-old, as I imagine they will try to hoard their current assets, moreso those not being paid monster wages at present.

Do you think Broja could be the long-term answer to Arsenal’s striker role? Do you think the sanctions help or hinder our chances of signing him?

Patrick

