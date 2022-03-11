Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has had his assets frozen, with a number of sanctions placed over his holdings following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and there is much talk of how the club will be affected by the new restrictions.
At present, we have been informed that the club’s day-to-day budget has been massively reduced, although there is no mention as to whether players or staff will have their wages reduced in any way, but should the restrictions remain in place this summer, they will not be expected to be allowed to splash out.
This could have a major effect on a number of players futures, with vultures keen to raid their star-crammed squad, but if they are unable to sign new players or even offer new deals to their current crop, they could try to hoard their current assets.
Armando Broja is on the radar of a number of clubs after an immense breakthrough season out on loan with Southampton, and Arsenal are amongst those most strongly linked with his signature. His potential and ability would likely thrive amongst our exciting squad of youngsters and raw energy.
While our chances of signing him from the Blues has appeared slim, the latest news could work for or against us. On one hand, the Albanian international could be worried about the club’s future and their ability to challenge for top honours over the coming seasons, whilst the sanctions could well see Chelsea refuse to sell the likes of Timo Werner or Romelu Lukaku in fear of not being able to sign a suitable replacement.
On the same hand, they may also refuse to sell Broja, who is under contract until 2026, but that could well be against the player’s wishes. With just one striker role in the side (under the current formation), and with all of Timo, Romelu and Kai Havertz all sharing the role at present, there is a significant challenge ahead of his if he is to vie for a first-team role at Stamford Bridge, and there is little point in keeping players at the club who do not wish to be there.
One key puzzle piece in all this could well be Lukaku however, who has seemed unhappy with his limited playing time under Tuchel throughout the term, and he could well be the first to request an exit, and him moving on would surely be a huge blocker to Broja’s exit.
Unfortunately, I’m leaning towards their sanctions making it even more difficult to land the 20 year-old, as I imagine they will try to hoard their current assets, moreso those not being paid monster wages at present.
Do you think Broja could be the long-term answer to Arsenal’s striker role? Do you think the sanctions help or hinder our chances of signing him?
Patrick
No. Under those sanctions they are not allowed to buy or sell players.
That’s what I heard too. If we could poach one Chelsea player, I’d like Arsenal to sign Havertz or Lukaku
The chelsea fans have been calling Lukaku a flop. They keep making jokes, memes mocking him.
He seems to be their own Giroud at the moment.
Lukaku would be the wrong striker for us. He’s great in the box but not good enough in his general play. Amazing record for Belgium, though
Brotha is not good enough for such high asking price. Did you guys see that miss against Newcastle? There too many better talents in Europe and at a better price.
They are not allowed to sell him due to the sanctions so the only way we could sign him would be on a free transfer.
If they are allow to sell I think a lot of players will look to leave themselves too. What’s wrong with the UK government? Sanctioning a man for a crime he didn’t commit, who does that? What a world we live in now. I’ve always discussed with my sister about opening a business in London where she resides. But right now that idea is off the table because the President of my country might do something The UK government doesn’t side with and I might have to loose my business because of what a decision I didn’t partake in making. Though an Arsenal fan I think Chelsea is being unfairly punished here. Doesn’t bode well for future investors from foreign countries.
to ensure Roman gets nothing
the goverment will sized it for free and auction it another business man….
It’s being reported that Chelsea are facing up to a trophyless future with no money to spend on transfers and now football fans are beginning to wonder how long government sanctions have been in place at Tottenham.
Lol
Firstly, I want to credit Patrick for tackling the difficult Chelsea question and touching briefly upon the massive change in their circumstances now and in the foreseeable future.
On Broja, I have not a clue what may or may not happen- my view is that he is still raw but seems very promising- so I have no more of any substance to add on him.
But on the wider Chelsea question , including the pariah that some of their fans seem intent on branding their club and it entire fanbase, (even though most of the non chanters are clearly decent fans) by idiotically chanting the former owners name, I will be contibuting a detailed, in depth article within a few days, setting out my own thoughts and predictions on the whole question.
I will of course include my opinion about how it may affect our club.
I will also be giving my thoughts on how it may, just may(HOPEFULLY), change how some fans in general behave in future.