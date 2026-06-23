Chelsea sends a message to Arsenal about their youngster

Josh Acheampong is regarded as one of the finest young talents in the Premier League at the moment, and Arsenal are interested in adding the defender to their squad during the current transfer window.

The Gunners have been monitoring several players as they continue strengthening their team, but the 20-year-old has particularly impressed them after years of tracking his progress at Chelsea. Arsenal reportedly believe he possesses the quality and potential required to develop into an important first team player in the future.

Arsenal Interest in Chelsea Defender

Acheampong has been with Chelsea since Under 8 level and progressed through the club’s academy system before breaking into the senior side in 2024. The Blues are understood to be proud of his development and view him as another successful product of their youth structure.

Under Enzo Maresca, he was trusted with regular game time and made encouraging progress before the Italian manager was dismissed by Chelsea. His performances during that period strengthened belief within the club that he could become an important member of the first team squad in the coming years.

Although he remains around the senior setup, uncertainty reportedly surrounds how much involvement he will receive under Xabi Alonso because Chelsea already possess several established defenders competing for places.

Chelsea Determined to Keep Acheampong

That situation has encouraged Arsenal to explore the possibility of signing him, but Chelsea have made their stance clear regarding the player’s future.

As reported by Metro Sport, the Blues have informed Arsenal that Acheampong is not for sale and should not be considered available during the current transfer window.

The report states Chelsea regard him as an important part of their long-term project and are unwilling to sanction his departure despite interest from one of their direct rivals.

Chelsea are keen for the defender to remain at Stamford Bridge and compete for his place under the club’s new manager because they continue to believe he is one of the leading talents to emerge from their academy system in recent years.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…