Chelsea set to battle Arsenal for talented Spanish youngster

Arsenal has been closely monitoring Nico Williams for weeks as they seek to add another talented winger to their squad. While the Gunners currently benefit from the performances of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings, top clubs often seek additional options in each position, and Williams is seen as a potential excellent addition.

The 21-year-old Spaniard has been in outstanding form for Athletic Bilbao, establishing himself as one of their finest young players. Being a regular for the Spain national team, there’s a possibility he might be included in the squad for Euro 2024.

Despite recently signing a new contract, making it challenging for Arsenal to secure his signature, competition has intensified. The Sun reports that Chelsea is now interested in adding him to their squad at the end of this season, presenting a competitive challenge for Arsenal in the pursuit of Williams.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Williams is an exciting winger and might have to be convinced to leave his present club, as his brother has spent his entire career at Bilbao.

