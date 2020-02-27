Chelsea set to battle Arsenal for the signature of Bundesliga star

Chelsea has become the latest club to show interest in Arsenal target, Dayot Upamecano.

The 21 years has been linked with a move to the Premier League for the past few months and he has also stated that he could be on the move when this season ends.

He reportedly has a £50 million release clause that teams could pay to sign him. Arsenal has been his biggest suitors for a long time now, but Sun Sport is claiming that Chelsea is prepared to beat the Gunners to his signature.

The report claims that Frank Lampard is prepared to overhaul his Chelsea squad next summer after they got their transfer ban lifted before the last transfer window.

The Blues believe that Upamecano would be the best partner for Antonio Rudiger who has been Chelsea’s most consistent centre back this season.

Upamecano is one of the world’s best young defenders and at the age of 21, he can be the leader of any team’s defence for years to come.

Mikel Arteta has brought out some of the best performances from the defenders at his disposal at the moment, but he knows that he will probably need quality players if he wants to turn Arsenal into genuine title challengers.

The big problem for Chelsea, even more so than Arsenal, is that they now probably have just the one single avenue open to them to qualify for next seasons Champions League after their 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich Tuesday evening.

They are from a shoo-in to finish in the top four and one has to question whether Upamecano would sign for a team without Champions League football next season.