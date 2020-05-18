Chelsea set to battle Arsenal for the signature of La Liga star

Chelsea’s bid to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga could see them beat Arsenal to the signing of Barcelona’s second choice Neto, claims the Express.

The same report claims that the Brazilian has been told by Barcelona that he can leave them in the summer because his services are no longer required.

He only joined the Catalans last summer, but he has struggled in his backup role at Camp Nou.

Arsenal is thought to be looking for a reliable backup to Bernd Leno and the Gunners have reportedly made Neto their top target to become their number two.

The Gunners were hoping for a cut-price deal to seal the player’s move to the Emirates but more teams from around Europe have become interested in the shot-stopper, this is set to drive Barca’s asking price up.

The report from Express Sports further claims that Chelsea has enquired about the goalie as Frank Lampard looks for another player to man the post at Stamford Bridge.

Andre Onana is Chelsea’s first choice, so the Express states, but if they fail to sign the Cameronian, they will make their move for Neto.

Arsenal sees Leno as a long-term option in goal at the Emirates, however, the Gunners know that they will need a more solid backup that can help if the German becomes unavoidably unavailable.