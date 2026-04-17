Chelsea set to battle it out with Arsenal for La Liga star

Marc Casado continues to be linked with a move away from FC Barcelona, with Arsenal among the clubs reportedly interested in securing his signature.

The Gunners are understood to view the midfielder as a potentially important addition and have placed him on their shortlist ahead of the next transfer window. Arsenal’s recruitment strategy remains focused on strengthening key areas with players capable of improving an already competitive squad.

Arsenal Interest Builds

Mikel Arteta’s side is eager to maintain one of the strongest squads in the Premier League, and Casado is seen as a player who could contribute significantly in the next campaign. His profile appears to fit the type of technically strong and tactically disciplined midfielder Arsenal values highly.

The club are expected to continue monitoring his situation closely in the coming weeks, particularly if there are indications that Barcelona may be willing to consider offers. Should an opportunity arise, Arsenal could intensify their pursuit.

Competition, however, is likely to make any deal more complicated, with several clubs also tracking the player.

Rival Interest Emerges

As reported by Area Napoli, Napoli is among the teams interested in Casado, while Arsenal’s strongest competition may come from within the Premier League.

Chelsea are also said to be keen on the midfielder and have reportedly viewed him for some time as a player suited to their squad needs. The west London side could make a renewed attempt to sign him when the season concludes.

That scenario would set up a direct battle between Arsenal and Chelsea for one of the summer’s sought-after talents. Both clubs are seeking to reinforce midfield options, and Casado’s availability would naturally attract serious attention.

Arsenal may therefore need to move decisively if they are to gain an advantage. With interest increasing across Europe, swift action could be essential should the player become available for transfer this summer.