Chelsea set to beat Arsenal to the signature of championship ace

Chelsea looks set to beat Arsenal to the signature of Said Benrahma as they open talks with Brentford over the winger.

The Championship star has been linked with a move to Arsenal (90mins) for a while now with the Gunners reported to be preparing a summer move for him.

However, Mikel Arteta is limited in terms of what money he can spend and that may open the door for Chelsea to sneak in and snatch Benrahma from under their noses.

Chelsea is on a huge spending spree at the moment as they look to back Frank Lampard with as much money as he needs to compete next season and that could see them seal Benrahma transfer ahead of Arsenal.

Mail Sport claims that the Blues want to replace Pedro and William who are both on their way out of the club this summer and Benrahma is one player that could join them.

The Algerian has played 34 Championship games for Brentford this season, he has scored ten times and provided eight assists as they look to earn a promotion to the Premier League this season.

Arsenal splashed the cash on Nicolas Pepe in the last transfer window, but they have had to use Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on their left wing for much of Arteta’s time as the club’s manager and Benrahma could be useful in that part of the pitch.