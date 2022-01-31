Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally looks set to seal his move to Barcelona, with Chelsea’s pursuit of Ousmane Dembele likely to pave the way.

There has been numerous reports today claiming that the deal is on, then off, then on again, but there does appear to be some traction in the deal finally. Speaking to Sky Sports, a Spanish journalist told the Deadline Day team that Joan Laporte has been told that this deal now looks to be back on, and that Chelsea have had an offer accepted for Ousmane, and will now need to discuss terms with the player.

The striker’s wage demands are believed to have been the main issue, no thanks to our monster contract which we agreed to pay him 18 months ago, and the Catalan club were not expected to be able to match his current income.

With Chelsea now reported to be closing in on a deal to sign France international Ousmane Dembele, that deal now looks set to free up funds in their budget to allow them to be able to agree a deal with Auba.

While our options are limited in north London, the relationship of Mikel Arteta and the striker does appear to be dead in the water, and ridding our club of his astonishing wage will save us millions.

With Auba finally set to get his move, will we finally find a suitable replacement to see out the season?

Patrick