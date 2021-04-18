Chelsea should be grateful they won’t play Arsenal in the FA Cup Final

Chelsea should thank their stars they won’t be facing Arsenal in the final!

So, the FA Cup will have a new name on it this season. After an early defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup earlier on in the season, when Arteta was accused of throwing away our chances, our target of winning a record-breaking 15th title was cut short.

Forward on to the semi-final stage and Arsenal fans have to watch Southampton from the side-lines as they take on Leicester today.

Semi-final weekends of the FA Cup belonged to Arsenal for three seasons in a row from 2014, giving it a miss in the 2018-2019 season we came fighting back in the 2019-2020 season though where there was no doubting our ability to be able to lift it.

And so, we did, overcoming Manchester City in the Semis and Chelsea in the final a repeat of the run we had back in 2017.

But this season a disappointing end in a competition that we have won more than any other club and we have to watch rather unacceptably from the side-lines.

And for those fans that say they don’t care, to me it actually hurts to know that another team will have their name on the trophy that I have always said should be called the Arsenal Cup.

We had as much a chance as anyone to get to the final again this season, had we done better against Southampton the draws may have been good for us to be able to play at Wembley again, as has happened so much in recent seasons, Wembley has been kind to us.

However, it was not meant to be this season and for Chelsea it actually has worked out well. After they overcame a poor Manchester City side by a 1-0 score line, they may finally lift the FA Cup when they take on either Leicester City or Southampton in the final.

It is as good a chance as Chelsea will ever get to win the FA Cup this season, especially because Arsenal are not going to be their opponents in the final, and especially after we always manage to beat them 2-1!

Shenel Osman