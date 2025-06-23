Chelsea shut down Winger exit talk. Arsenal forced to aim higher.

Fortunately for Arsenal, the Noni Madueke transfer links appear to have been put to rest, thanks to Chelsea’s latest stance.

The Gunners remain in the market for a left winger as part of their wider strategy to equip Mikel Arteta with a forward line capable of delivering major honours. However, they have so far struggled to secure one. Leroy Sané has joined Galatasaray, Nico Williams seems intent on a move to Barcelona, and Rodrygo remains undecided about his future.

This has prompted Arsenal to cast the net wider in their search, which recently led to rumours involving Chelsea’s Noni Madueke.

Madueke not the answer Arsenal need

There were already questions regarding whether Madueke would be the right fit for Arsenal, with concerns raised about his attitude, consistency, and overall suitability for a side chasing titles.

Now, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has publicly confirmed that the winger will not be leaving the club. As reported by the Evening Standard, Maresca stated:

“Noni is our player. You can read a lot of speculation at the moment, but we consider Noni our player for the coming season.”

This statement puts an end to any lingering speculation and suggests Arsenal will need to look elsewhere for a wide addition, a development many Gooners will welcome.

Arsenal must aim higher in final third

While Madueke has shown flashes of potential, he was never likely to elevate Arsenal to the next level. He is not the type of “win-now” winger the club requires. His statistics last season, 11 goals and five assists from 41 appearances, point to inconsistency rather than proven quality.

If he could not cement a starting place at Chelsea, as seen most recently in their clash with Flamengo, how can he be expected to deliver at the Emirates Stadium in a squad competing for Premier League and Champions League titles?

For a club with Arsenal’s ambitions, the bar must be higher.

