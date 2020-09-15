Chelsea slammed for allowing Willian to join Arsenal this summer

Paul Merson has slammed Chelsea for their decision to allow Willian to quit the club, and in turn join Arsenal, despite their signings.

The Blues refused to offer the Brazilian a three-year deal, despite being amongst their best players last term, only offering him a two-year extension despite his desire for three.

Willian stuck to his guard and turned down their offer, and decided to join Arsenal instead, and impressed on his debut at the weekend in the win against Fulham.

The 32 year-old didn’t get himself on the scoresheet, but despite looking lacking in match sharpness, did manage to get two/three assists (depending if you credit him with one for the first).

Former Arsenal forward Merson has now slammed their decision to allow Willian to quit the club, claiming that their replacements may take time to reach his level for Chelsea.

Merson stated on his Sky Sports column: “I can’t believe Chelsea let Willian go. I know they’ve gone out and get special players, but there’s nothing to say they’re going to hit the ground running. In Willian, you’ve got someone there who is ready-made. I like who they’ve signed, but they cost a lot of money, and their wages are probably the same as Willian.

“Frank Lampard has now. He hasn’t got four years. That’s management, I’m not being horrible. Even if Frank wins the league this year, it doesn’t mean he’s going to be there in four years’ time! We know that, and how it changes.

“Who is to say this isn’t going to take time for Chelsea? And I don’t think they’ve got time at the moment.”

Will our London rivals already be regretting strengthening our side after his role in our three points on Saturday?

