Chelsea star adds to Arsenal striker in setting awful example

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning, while newspapers were too busy plastering Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette’s face all over for inhaling nitrous oxide.

It has not been a good weekend for the Premier League, with two players from top clubs being caught getting up to no good.

It emerged this morning that Lacazette had been sending messages including pictures of himself inhaling nitrous oxide from balloons, along with the tag lines ‘at home, chilling and doing balloons’.

This is not the first time that the player has been in trouble over using the substance, and has been warned about his future conduct, and Arsenal Football Club have already stated that they will dealing with the matter privately.

Lacazette’s antics will now take a backseat however, with news emerging that Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi has been arrested from his home, with a model having to go to the hospital in the process.

It remains to be seen what the 19 year-old has been arrested for, but there appears to have been some sort of altercation between him and the young lady, with the woman in mention having called the emergency number.

More news will certainly emerge over the incident in the coming days, but it certainly doesn’t look good for the highly rated forward.

CHO shouldn’t have been with this young lady regardless of what ensued afterwards, although some people certainly believed they are above the rules, with Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and a number of other Premier League stars having been slammed for breaching lockdown rules over the last two months.

Are these people not taking the law seriously, or is it more that a large portion of the population are not taking the virus seriously enough?

Patrick