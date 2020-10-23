Chelsea star breaks silence over summer move to Arsenal that never happened

Jorginho was one of the players that Arsenal targeted in the last transfer window in their desperate bid to land a new midfielder.

The Gunners were keen to get a new body in their midfield from the start of the transfer window and they had lined up a move for Thomas Partey.

All their efforts to sign the Ghanaian without paying his release clause were knocked back by Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners began to look at alternatives and a move for Jorginho and French midfielder, Houssem Aouar was mooted.

The Gunners also struggled to get Lyon to sell Aouar and several reports began to link them with a move for Jorginho whom Mikel Arteta had scouted while he worked for Manchester City.

The transfer didn’t go through as the Gunners signed Partey on the final day of the transfer window instead.

Jorginho has now revealed that talks took place between the teams, but he always wanted to remain in West London.

Jorginho told ESPN Brazil: ‘I believe that every player is open to negotiations.

‘So I believe there was something they talked about. And in the end it was decided that I remain here. ‘Now my head is here and we’re going to do a great job with Chelsea, which I always wanted to do.’