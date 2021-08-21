Chelsea star insists ‘dangerous’ Arsenal will not be taken lightly

Chelsea star Kai Havertz insists that his side will not be taking Arsenal lightly this weekend despite claims that they are not in a good moment.

The Gunners started their league campaign with defeat at the hands of Brentford last Friday, and we are missing some key players which definitely give a negative vibe heading into such a big matchup, and you can be forgiven for not having great expectations going up against our London rivals.

Chelsea are on a role at present, winning the Champions League, European Super Cup and and their opening Premier League match against Crystal Palace in their last three outings, while our misfortunes are growing aggravating.

Kai Havertz isn’t allowing himself to get carried away however, and insists that his side will not be taking their opponents lightly, stating that we have ‘a lot of quality players’.

He said in the pre-match press conference(via the Metro): ‘At the moment the atmosphere is very good. When you start the season like we have, winning a European title and our first Premier League game, it’s very good for us.

‘It’s just the beginning though and there will be some tough challenges ahead, with Arsenal on Sunday the next one. We have to keep going, we are just the hunters and we want to keep winning games.

‘When you have a little taste of winning trophies like we have done, you want more of that. So that’s the goal for the season ahead. It will be tough on Sunday and Arsenal are dangerous because they have a lot of quality players.

‘People are saying that things aren’t going well for them at the moment but we know they have very good players and we need to take care in our approach. We have prepared well for this weekend and we will look to show that on Sunday.’

I kind of which the Blues were going to take us lightly, although they must have plenty of confidence at present which we can cause havoc with.

Our recent record against Chelsea is positive, and our win on Boxing Day definitely came against the grain of form. Coming to the Emirates with the crowd set to return also should make for a spectacle, and I’m not ruling anything out.

Patrick