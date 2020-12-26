Chelsea star is feeling confident and wants revenge on Arsenal

So the big game is coming up in just a few hours, and the excitement is building for the big London derby.

Arsenal and Chelsea are used to having great games against each other and just 18 months ago, the two met in Baku in the Europa League Final and the Blues trounced us 4-1, and when they met again in the FA cup Final last season, Lampard’s men were hot favourites to win again, but Arteta tactically out-played Lampard to win 2-1 and earn another season in the Europa League.

Christian Pulisic remembers that unlikely defeat well and knows this is Chelsea’s first chance since to put that result behind them by taking all three points today. “We want revenge from that match of course,” he told the Express.

“It’s always a good feeling to beat them but we want to get back at them after that one.

“I don’t know if I would say it’s a good time to play them.

“We are not going to look at them any less because of their recent form.

“It’s never an easy game against Arsenal, and they are still a good team.

“It’s a big day. They are going to want to come out and beat us so we have to be ready for the challenge.

“Chelsea against Arsenal is always a big match so we are ready.

“We are coming off a win and we are going to be confident going into the game.”

But then again, I bet he was confident last August before the Cup Final. Hopefully he will be disappointed once again….