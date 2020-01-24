According to the Daily Star via Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Chelsea star Jorginho has urged Arsenal sensation Gabriel Martinelli to follow in his footsteps and commit his international allegiance to Italy.

18-year-old forward Martinelli was phenomenal against the Blues, the youngster scored for the Gunners in the 63rd minute after a lung-busting run that almost covered the whole pitch.

The Star claim that the Brazilian and Italian football federations are in a battle to secure Martinelli’s services. It’s even reported that Brazil boss Tite and Italian officials were at Stamford Bridge to watch the ace.

Goal claim that the Brazilian-born starlet is eligible to represent Italy through his father.

Here’s what Jorginho had to say on Martinelli:

“I am waiting for you in March.”

“He is really doing an incredible job. He burst out of nowhere… He has the merit that he was ready the moment the opportunity came.”

“He’s standing out, he deserves it, and I hope he can help the Italian team a lot.”

Martinelli has 10 goals and 3 assists to his name from his 21 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners this season.

The promising star is capped at Under-23s level for Brazil, making his debut in November. Martinelli reportedly rejected a call-up to Italy’s Under-19s squad in September, according to the Star.

Should the Arsenal forward switch his international allegiance and receive a call up from Roberto Mancini in March, he could actually make his senior international debut against England.